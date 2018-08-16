On this page:
You can access any of our Unemployment Benefit Services online systems through the above logon link or you can continue reading on this page for system descriptions, information on what’s needed to use UBS, and related tutorials.
Submit an application for unemployment benefits.
If you have an unemployment benefits claim, you can sign up for Electronic Correspondence for online access to your unemployment benefits correspondence.
Electronic Correspondence allows you to receive most, but not all, of your unemployment notices and forms electronically in a secure, online mailbox. You are responsible for regularly checking your online inbox, regardless of whether you receive an email notifying you of new mail. All Electronic Correspondence documents are also available as accessible versions for visually impaired customers.
Once you sign up, you will continue to receive most of your TWC correspondence electronically until you opt out. You must opt out to stop receiving documents by Electronic Correspondence and return to paper mail. For more information, see the tutorial below.
If you have an active claim, request a benefits payment.
If you have an active DUA claim, request a benefits payment.
Earnings amount for each week (if applicable)
Reminder: You must supply TWC with proof of your employment within 21 days of applying for DUA. See Sending TWC Proof of Employment.
TWC cannot pay you for the first week of your claim, also known as the waiting week, until you return to full-time work or exhaust your benefits. If you return to full-time work before exhausting your benefits, you must inform TWC in order to receive payment for that first week. To report that you returned to full-time work, select Request your Waiting Week from the Quick Links menu on your My Home page.
If you have applied for unemployment benefits, view your claim and payment information.
An appeal is your written notice that you disagree with a TWC decision and want your case decided through the appeal process. Appeals can be submitted online.
Unemployment benefits are taxable income reportable to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) under federal law. You must report all unemployment benefits you receive to the IRS on your federal tax return.
If you are receiving benefits, you may have federal income taxes withheld from your unemployment benefit payments. Tax withholding is completely voluntary; withholding taxes is not required. If you ask us to withhold taxes, we will withhold ten percent of the gross amount of each of your benefit payments and send it to the IRS.
To start or stop federal tax withholding for unemployment benefit payments:
If you received unemployment benefits during the previous calendar year, view the total amount TWC paid to you and any amount withheld.
If TWC requested your Work Search Log information, submit your work search activities.
Change the way that TWC pays your unemployment benefits.
For information about payment options, see:
