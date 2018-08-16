If you have an unemployment benefits claim, you can sign up for Electronic Correspondence for online access to your unemployment benefits correspondence.

Electronic Correspondence allows you to receive most, but not all, of your unemployment notices and forms electronically in a secure, online mailbox. You are responsible for regularly checking your online inbox, regardless of whether you receive an email notifying you of new mail. All Electronic Correspondence documents are also available as accessible versions for visually impaired customers.

Once you sign up, you will continue to receive most of your TWC correspondence electronically until you opt out. You must opt out to stop receiving documents by Electronic Correspondence and return to paper mail. For more information, see the tutorial below.

