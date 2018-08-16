On this page:

Apply for Benefits

Submit an application for unemployment benefits.

You Will Need:

  • Last employer's business name and address
  • First and last dates (month, day and year) you worked for your last employer
  • Number of hours worked and pay rate if you worked this week (including Sunday)
  • Information related to your normal wage
  • Alien Registration Number (if not a U.S. citizen or national)

View Electronic Correspondence

If you have an unemployment benefits claim, you can sign up for Electronic Correspondence for online access to your unemployment benefits correspondence.

Electronic Correspondence allows you to receive most, but not all, of your unemployment notices and forms electronically in a secure, online mailbox. You are responsible for regularly checking your online inbox, regardless of whether you receive an email notifying you of new mail. All Electronic Correspondence documents are also available as accessible versions for visually impaired customers.

Once you sign up, you will continue to receive most of your TWC correspondence electronically until you opt out. You must opt out to stop receiving documents by Electronic Correspondence and return to paper mail. For more information, see the tutorial below.

Request a Payment

If you have an active claim, request a benefits payment.

You Will Need:

  • Earnings amount for each week (if applicable)
  • Work search activities for each week

Request a Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) Payment

If you have an active DUA claim, request a benefits payment.

You Will Need:

Earnings amount for each week (if applicable)

  • If you are employed:
    • Number of hours you worked each week
    • Your gross earnings amount for each week
    • Work search activities for each week (if applicable).
  • If you are self-employed:
    • Total amount of earnings and commissions before deductions (such as operating expenses).
    • Gross income in the week you received the income, even if you performed the work in a prior week. For example, if you performed services in Week #1 but did not receive payment until Week #2, you must report the gross income in Week #2, the week when you were paid.

Reminder: You must supply TWC with proof of your employment within 21 days of applying for DUA. See Sending TWC Proof of Employment.

Request Your Waiting Week

TWC cannot pay you for the first week of your claim, also known as the waiting week, until you return to full-time work or exhaust your benefits. If you return to full-time work before exhausting your benefits, you must inform TWC in order to receive payment for that first week. To report that you returned to full-time work, select Request your Waiting Week from the Quick Links menu on your My Home page.

View Claim & Payment Status

If you have applied for unemployment benefits, view your claim and payment information.

Appeal Online

An appeal is your written notice that you disagree with a TWC decision and want your case decided through the appeal process. Appeals can be submitted online.

View Appeal Status

Check your appeal status.

Change Your Income Tax Withholding

Unemployment benefits are taxable income reportable to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) under federal law. You must report all unemployment benefits you receive to the IRS on your federal tax return.

If you are receiving benefits, you may have federal income taxes withheld from your unemployment benefit payments. Tax withholding is completely voluntary; withholding taxes is not required. If you ask us to withhold taxes, we will withhold ten percent of the gross amount of each of your benefit payments and send it to the IRS.

To start or stop federal tax withholding for unemployment benefit payments:

View IRS 1099-G Information

If you received unemployment benefits during the previous calendar year, view the total amount TWC paid to you and any amount withheld.

Submit a Work Search Log

If TWC requested your Work Search Log information, submit your work search activities.

You Will Need:

Change Payment Option

Change the way that TWC pays your unemployment benefits.

You Will Need:

  • The nine-digit routing number for your United States bank or credit union
  • Your account number
  • Your account type
  • A check, not a deposit slip, for your routing or account number. Contact your bank or credit union if you are unsure about your routing and account numbers.

For information about payment options, see:

Technology Requirements & Privacy

Technology Requirements

Recommended browsers are Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome or Safari. Click on the respective link to download the latest free version upgrade.

In Internet Explorer version 8 or higher, the Content Advisor must be disabled to access TWC's Internet systems.  If you try to logon but receive the message, "The system has logged you off. Please logon again to access the requested page.", then ensure that your browser’s Content Advisor is disabled. You can check the Content Advisor setting or change it by following these steps: On the browser, select Tools. Select Internet Options. Select Content. When the Content Advisor is disabled, the Enable button displays. When the Content Advisor is enabled, the Disable button displays. To change the setting, select the button that displays (Enable or Disable). If prompted, enter the password. Select OK to close the Internet Options window. Close the browser, reopen it and try to logon again.

Privacy Information

Texas Workforce Commission collects personal information entered into electronic forms on this Internet site. For more information on your rights to request, review and correct information submitted on our electronic forms, see TWC's Website Privacy & Security Information.

Public Computer

If you are using a computer in a public place, log off and close the browser when you are finished using this website to prevent others from viewing your information.

Last Verified: August 16, 2018

