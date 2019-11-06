Hiring Red, White & You!

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will host the eighth annual statewide Hiring Red, White and You! (HRWY) job fair on November 7, 2019. In cooperation with the 28 Local Workforce Development Boards, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Medical Center, and Governor Greg Abbott, HRWY connects Texas veterans and their spouses with Texas employers that value the experience, discipline, and other exceptional qualities inherent in a military background.

TWC hosted the seventh annual statewide Hiring Red, White and You! job fair on November 8, 2018. Over 12,300 job seekers and over 2,100 employers attended the statewide job fairs in 2018. Since 2011, Hiring Red, White and You has connected more than 84,153 job seekers, including 35,485 Veterans and 48,668 spouses, along with 14,420 employers and over 2,027 same-day hires.

It is estimated that there are 1.7 million total veterans in Texas, of which 967,000 are working or actively seeking work. By holding HRWY job fairs across the state, Texas employers can more easily connect to this highly qualified group of servicemen and servicewomen across the state.

*Sources: Texas Workforce Commission, Bureau of Labor Statistics

Job Fair Locations


The 2019 Hiring Red, White, and You! Job Fair will be held simultaneously in different cities throughout the state of Texas. Check this website for the upcoming date, times and locations. For more information, contact your local Workforce Solutions office.

Texas Workforce Development Boards City Location and Time Contact Person

Alamo

 San Antonio

Freeman Coliseum - Expo Hall C
3201 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX
11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. TSM's,Veterans and Spouses
12:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. General Public

Rick Garcia, (210) 581-1079,
rgarcia1@wsalamo.org

Borderplex

 El Paso

Elmainda Shrine
6331 Alabama Street, El Paso, TX 79904
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Timothy White, (915) 887-2823,
timothy.white@borderplexjobs.com

Brazos Valley

 Bryan

3991 East 29th, Bryan Texas
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Vonda Morrsion, (979) 595-2801 ext. 2138,
vonda.morrison@bvcog.org

Brazos Valley

 Brenham

Washington County Fair Ground Event Center - 1305 E Bluebell Road, Brenham, TX 77833
10:00AM – 2:00PM

Vonda Morrsion, (979) 595-2801 ext. 2138,
vonda.morrison@bvcog.org

Cameron

 Brownsville

Brownsville Event Center
1 Event Center, Brownsville, Texas 78526
9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Maria Gonzalez, (956) 548-6700 ext.4514,
maria.gonzalez@wfscameron.org

Capital Area

 Austin

9001 North Interstate 35, Suite 110, Austin, TX 78753
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

David Olson, (512) 597-7119,
david.olson@wfscapitalarea.com

Central Texas

 Killeen

Central Texas College, Anderson Building
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. General Public

Becky Roe or Leslie Ellis (254) 200-2005

beckyh@workforcelink.com or LeslieE@workforcelink.com

Coastal Bend

 Corpus Christi

American Bank Center,
1901 North Shoreline Boulevard,
Corpus Christi, Texas 78401
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Esperanza Vela
(361) 882-7491 ext.415

Concho Valley

 San Angelo

McNease Convention Center
501 Rio Concho Dr, San Angelo, TX 76903
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Alma Pedroza, (325) 653-2321ext. 1238,
apedroza@cvworkforce.org

Greater Dallas

 Greater Dallas

Gilley’s Dallas
1135 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75215
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Richard Perez, (214) 290-1000,
employer@wfsdallas.com
https://hrwy2019employers.eventbrite.com

East Texas (Tyler and Longview)

 Longview

Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Complex
100 Grand Blvd, Longview, TX
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Charles R. Connor, (903) 436-9997
charles.connor@twc.state.tx.us

Golden Crescent

 Victoria

Emerging Technology Complex
7403 Lone Tree Road, Victoria, TX 77905
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Henry Guajardo, (361) 576-5872,
henryguajardo@gcworkforce.org

Gulf Coast

 Houston

Minute Maid Park
501 Crawford St. 77002, Houston, TX
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Michelle Ramirez Castrow, (713) 993-4571,
michelle.castrow@wrksolutions.net

Heart of Texas

 Waco

Baylor Club at McLane Stadium
Waco
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Jose Palacios, (254) 296-5383,
jose.palacios@hotworkforce.com

Lower Rio Grande Valley

 McAllen

McAllen Convention Center
700 Convention Center Blvd
McAllen, Texas 78501
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Joshua Vasquez, (956) 928-5000,
joshua@wfsolutions.org

Middle Rio Grande

 Del Rio

Del Rio Civic Center
1915 Veteran's Blvd., Del Rio, TX 78840
2:00 p.m.. - 6:00 p.m.

Jose Saucedo, (830) 486-7503,
jose.saucedo@wfsmrg.org

North Central

 Allen


 

Allen Event Center
200 E Stacy Road, Allen, TX 75002
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Charles R. Connor, (903) 436-9997
charles.connor@twc.state.tx.us

North Central

 Midlothian

Midlothian Conference Center
1 Community Circle Drive Midlothian, TX 76065
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Charles R. Connor, (903) 436-9997
charles.connor@twc.state.tx.us

North Texas

 Wichita Falls

Region 9 Education Service Center
301 Texas Loop 11, Wichita Falls, TX 76302
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Charles R. Connor, (903) 436-9997
charles.connor@twc.state.tx.us

Northeast Texas

 Texarkana

4610 Cowhorn Creek Road
Texarkana, Texas 75503
10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. TSM's,Veterans and Spouses 
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. General Public

Charles R. Connor, (903) 436-9997
charles.connor@twc.state.tx.us

Panhandle

 Amarillo

Tri-State Fairgrounds
3301 SE 10th Ave. Amarillo, TX 79104
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m

Phillip Flores, (806) 350-1606,
pflores@wspanhandle.com

Permian Basin

 Odessa

MCM Grande Fun Dome
6201 E. Business 20, Odessa, TX
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Rosemary Casas, 432-563-5239,
rosemarie@casas@workforcepb.org

Rural Capital

 Round Rock

Old Settlers Association of Williamson County
3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd. Round Rock, TX. 78664
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Craig Henry, (512) 244-2207 ext. 1049
craig.henry@ruralcapital.net

Rural Capital

 San Marcos

Embassy Suites San Marcos - Hotel, Spa & Conference Center
1001 E McCarty Lane , San Marcos, TX 78666
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Ted Groholske, (512) 392-1291  ext. 3018,
ted.groholske@ruralcapital.net

South Plains

 Lubbock 

Ava Hotel
3201 South Loop to 289, Lubbock
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Danny Soliz, (806) 744-1987, Ext 2005,
danny.soliz@spworkforce.org

South Texas

 Laredo

Falcon Bank,
Laredo
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Christian Pinon, (956) 794-6563,
christian.pinon@southtexasworkforce.org

Southeast Texas

 Beaumont

510 Park, 1st floor, Beaumont, TX 77701
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Pamela Wise,
pamela.wise@setworks.org

Tarrant

 Arlington

Globe Life Park
1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX 76011
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Lacey Douglas, (817) 413-4489
lacey.douglas@workforcesolutions.net

Texoma

 Sherman

Expo Hall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, Sherman, TX
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Julie Baula, (903) 957-7408,
julie.baula@wfstexoma.org

West Central Texas

 Abilene

Taylor Countny Expo
1700 Hwy 36, Abilene, TX 79602
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Robert Puls, (325) 795-4302
robert.puls@workforcesystem.org

 

