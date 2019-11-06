Hiring Red, White & You!

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will host the eighth annual statewide Hiring Red, White and You! ( HRWY ) job fair on November 7, 2019. In cooperation with the 28 Local Workforce Development Boards, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Medical Center, and Governor Greg Abbott, HRWY connects Texas veterans and their spouses with Texas employers that value the experience, discipline, and other exceptional qualities inherent in a military background.

TWC hosted the seventh annual statewide Hiring Red, White and You! job fair on November 8, 2018. Over 12,300 job seekers and over 2,100 employers attended the statewide job fairs in 2018. Since 2011, Hiring Red, White and You has connected more than 84,153 job seekers, including 35,485 Veterans and 48,668 spouses, along with 14,420 employers and over 2,027 same-day hires.

It is estimated that there are 1.7 million total veterans in Texas, of which 967,000 are working or actively seeking work. By holding HRWY job fairs across the state, Texas employers can more easily connect to this highly qualified group of servicemen and servicewomen across the state.

*Sources: Texas Workforce Commission, Bureau of Labor Statistics