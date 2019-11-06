Hiring Red, White & You!

On this page:
The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will host the eighth annual statewide Hiring Red, White and You! (HRWY) job fair on November 7, 2019. In cooperation with the 28 Local Workforce Development Boards, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Medical Center, and Governor Greg Abbott, HRWY connects Texas veterans and their spouses with Texas employers that value the experience, discipline, and other exceptional qualities inherent in a military background.
TWC hosted the seventh annual statewide Hiring Red, White and You! job fair on November 8, 2018. Over 12,300 job seekers and over 2,100 employers attended the statewide job fairs in 2018. Since 2011, Hiring Red, White and You has connected more than 84,153 job seekers, including 35,485 Veterans and 48,668 spouses, along with 14,420 employers and over 2,027 same-day hires.
It is estimated that there are 1.7 million total veterans in Texas, of which 967,000 are working or actively seeking work. By holding HRWY job fairs across the state, Texas employers can more easily connect to this highly qualified group of servicemen and servicewomen across the state.
*Sources: Texas Workforce Commission, Bureau of Labor Statistics
The 2019 Hiring Red, White, and You! Job Fair will be held simultaneously in different cities throughout the state of Texas. Check this website for the upcoming date, times and locations. For more information, contact your local Workforce Solutions office.
|Texas Workforce Development Boards
|City
|Location and Time
|Contact Person
|
Alamo
|San Antonio
|
Freeman Coliseum - Expo Hall C
|
Rick Garcia, (210) 581-1079,
|
Borderplex
|El Paso
|
Elmainda Shrine
|
Timothy White, (915) 887-2823,
|
Brazos Valley
|Bryan
|
3991 East 29th, Bryan Texas
|
Vonda Morrsion, (979) 595-2801 ext. 2138,
|
Brazos Valley
|Brenham
|
Washington County Fair Ground Event Center - 1305 E Bluebell Road, Brenham, TX 77833
|
Vonda Morrsion, (979) 595-2801 ext. 2138,
|
Cameron
|Brownsville
|
Brownsville Event Center
|
Maria Gonzalez, (956) 548-6700 ext.4514,
|
Capital Area
|Austin
|
9001 North Interstate 35, Suite 110, Austin, TX 78753
|
David Olson, (512) 597-7119,
|
Central Texas
|Killeen
|
Central Texas College, Anderson Building
|
Becky Roe or Leslie Ellis (254) 200-2005
|
Coastal Bend
|Corpus Christi
|
American Bank Center,
|
Esperanza Vela
|
Concho Valley
|San Angelo
|
McNease Convention Center
|
Alma Pedroza, (325) 653-2321ext. 1238,
|
Greater Dallas
|Greater Dallas
|
Gilley’s Dallas
|
Richard Perez, (214) 290-1000,
|
East Texas (Tyler and Longview)
|Longview
|
Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Complex
|
Charles R. Connor, (903) 436-9997
|
Golden Crescent
|Victoria
|
Emerging Technology Complex
|
Henry Guajardo, (361) 576-5872,
|
Gulf Coast
|Houston
|
Minute Maid Park
|
Michelle Ramirez Castrow, (713) 993-4571,
|
Heart of Texas
|Waco
|
Baylor Club at McLane Stadium
|
Jose Palacios, (254) 296-5383,
|
Lower Rio Grande Valley
|McAllen
|
McAllen Convention Center
|
Joshua Vasquez, (956) 928-5000,
|
Middle Rio Grande
|Del Rio
|
Del Rio Civic Center
|
Jose Saucedo, (830) 486-7503,
|
North Central
|Allen
|
Allen Event Center
|
Charles R. Connor, (903) 436-9997
|
North Central
|Midlothian
|
Midlothian Conference Center
|
Charles R. Connor, (903) 436-9997
|
North Texas
|Wichita Falls
|
Region 9 Education Service Center
|
Charles R. Connor, (903) 436-9997
|
Northeast Texas
|Texarkana
|
4610 Cowhorn Creek Road
|
Charles R. Connor, (903) 436-9997
|
Panhandle
|Amarillo
|
Tri-State Fairgrounds
|
Phillip Flores, (806) 350-1606,
|
Permian Basin
|Odessa
|
MCM Grande Fun Dome
|
Rosemary Casas, 432-563-5239,
|
Rural Capital
|Round Rock
|
Old Settlers Association of Williamson County
|
Craig Henry, (512) 244-2207 ext. 1049
|
Rural Capital
|San Marcos
|
Embassy Suites San Marcos - Hotel, Spa & Conference Center
|
Ted Groholske, (512) 392-1291 ext. 3018,
|
South Plains
|Lubbock
|
Ava Hotel
|
Danny Soliz, (806) 744-1987, Ext 2005,
|
South Texas
|Laredo
|
Falcon Bank,
|
Christian Pinon, (956) 794-6563,
|
Southeast Texas
|Beaumont
|
510 Park, 1st floor, Beaumont, TX 77701
|
Pamela Wise,
|
Tarrant
|Arlington
|
Globe Life Park
|
Lacey Douglas, (817) 413-4489
|
Texoma
|Sherman
|
Expo Hall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, Sherman, TX
|
Julie Baula, (903) 957-7408,
|
West Central Texas
|Abilene
|
Taylor Countny Expo
|
Robert Puls, (325) 795-4302